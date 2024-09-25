Ludhiana: 80-year-old woman loses gold earrings to bike-borne snatchers

Two bike-borne miscreants on Wednesday allegedly snatched the gold earrings from an 80-year-old woman who was standing outside her house in Kasabad village, officials said. A video grab of the two suspects fleeing after snatching gold earrings from an elderly woman in Kasabad village of Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

They added that as the unidentified accused were snatching the jewellery, the elderly woman fell on the ground and suffered injuries.

Police said the incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, and they have procured the footage for help in identifying and tracing the accused.

The victim, Manjeet Kaur, said she was looking at vegetable vines hanging on the boundary wall of the house when the bike-borne accused crossed the street.

She alleged that they returned shortly after and snatched her jewellery. Following a complainant by the woman’s kin, the Salem Tabri police reached the spot and took up an investigation.