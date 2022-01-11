Ludhiana | 83 accused arrested in 2021 for gambling, 6.5L recovered

In a drive against gambling and illegal lottery, the special branch of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested as many as 83 accused in the year 2021.

The police have lodged a total of 49 cases against the accused and also recovered ₹6.50 lakh in cash from them.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge special branch, said the special drive started in 2021, will continue in the city.