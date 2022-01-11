Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana | 83 accused arrested in 2021 for gambling, 6.5L recovered
chandigarh news

Ludhiana | 83 accused arrested in 2021 for gambling, 6.5L recovered

The special branch of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested as many as 83 accused in the year 2021 for gambling and illegal lottery
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.50 lakh in cash was recovered from accused arrested in Ludhiana for gambling and illegal lottery. (HT File)
6.50 lakh in cash was recovered from accused arrested in Ludhiana for gambling and illegal lottery. (HT File)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 01:36 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

In a drive against gambling and illegal lottery, the special branch of police commissionerate, Ludhiana, have arrested as many as 83 accused in the year 2021.

The police have lodged a total of 49 cases against the accused and also recovered 6.50 lakh in cash from them.

Inspector Beant Juneja, in-charge special branch, said the special drive started in 2021, will continue in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out