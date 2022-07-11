Ludhiana | 85% of police complaints by women received through helpline numbers
Women in Ludhiana are increasingly opting to lodge police complaints through helpline numbers, police records of the first six months of this year show.
As per the data, a total of 3,184 complaints were lodged by women in Ludhiana between January 1 and June 30. Of these, women walked into police stations to make their complaint only in 15% of the cases while 85% were filed online.
According to police officials, a lot of women still hesitate to walk into police stations, fearing harassment by cops or due to lack of urban mobility.
Due to this, they continue facing harassment at the hands of their husband and in-laws, or other perpetrators.
To encourage more women to raise their voice and seek help, the government had issued helpline numbers 181 and 1091. Women can also contact police control room number 112.
Saanjh kendras and Mahila Mitras (women police personnel) are also educating women in rural and suburban areas about the helpline numbers by holding camps.
Joint commissioner of police (law and order) Saumya Mishra said out of 3,184 complaints only 252 complaints were lodged offline, of which 228 complaints were received by senior officials.
“A total of 1,404 complaints were received on helpline number 181, while 1,300 complaints were received on helpline number 1091 and police control room number 112,”said the JCP.
“Police have a crime against child and women cell to deal with such cases. The cell has disposed off 2,955 (92%) complaints so far while only 229 cases are pending. To dispose of such complaints, the cell has also organises special camps.”
Ludhiana | TADA accused among 4 held for robbing jewellery store
Three days after a jewellery shop in Gobindgarh village near Jugiana railway crossing was robbed, police arrested four men on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Amarjit Singh of Bhamian Khurd, Daljeet Singh of Bajra Colony of Meharban, Rohit Jordan of Tibba area of Gurdaspur and Jatinder Singh of New Vijay Nagar. Police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said the accused were nabbed on Sunday. Rohit is a pharmacist who was known to Daljeet.
Ludhiana | Four car-borne men fire at couple in road rage case
Four car-borne miscreants opened fire at a couple in another car after the latter asked to give way on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road near Bachhittar Nagar on Saturday. Complainant Lakhbir Singh of Begoana village said he, along with his wife, was returning home on Saturday night when a car that was ahead of them applied brakes suddenly.
Ludhiana | Trader hurt in firing during clash between two groups; one arrested
One person was injured in a firing incident during a clash between two groups in Jiyalal Wali Gali of Moti Nagar on Saturday night. As per information, members of the two groups had gathered for a settlement meeting during which one of the groups opened fire, leaving one person injured. The rival group nabbed one of the accused while the rest of the accused managed to escape. Some people intervened for settlement between both groups.
{Jalandhar Hindu priest murder} India seeks action against Canada-based KTF chief Hardeep Nijjar, his aide
India has asked Canada to treat as a priority investigation into two persons based in the country who were recently chargesheeted in a case relating in the killing of a priest in Punjab's Jalandhar in January 2021. Self-styled chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, Hardeep Singh Nijjar belongs to Jalandhar but is presently residing at Surrey in British Columbia, while Moga resident Arshdeep's last known location was in the Greater Toronto Area.
Punjab govt launches drive to detect drug abuse among inmates
The Punjab government on Sunday launched a 'Drug Screening Drive' for diagnosing drug abuse among jail inmates. Under the pilot project, the Ropar district Jail successfully conducted the screening of all the 950 inmates present in the jail. The screening was conducted in the presence of special DGP Prisons Harpreet Sing Sidhu, IG Prisons Roop Kumar and DIG Prisons Surinder Singh, and Superintendent Jail Kulwant Singh.
