Ludhiana: 9 firms booked for availing fraudulent GST credits

In a major crackdown on alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud, Ludhiana police have registered FIRs against nine firms and businessmen accused of obtaining GST registrations using forged documents and fabricated information before allegedly availing fraudulent Input Tax Credit (ITC) through fake invoices. Complaints against Ludhiana firms filed by state tax officers, cops begin probe. (HT File)

The cases were registered at various police stations across the city following complaints filed by state tax officers after a recent departmental scrutiny allegedly uncovered irregularities in GST registrations and suspected misuse of the tax credit mechanism.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that the accused had allegedly secured GST registrations by submitting forged documents and false declarations. In several cases, registrations were purportedly obtained using mobile numbers and bank accounts belonging to other individuals. These registrations were then allegedly used to generate fake invoices and claim inadmissible ITC, resulting in losses to the government exchequer.

One of the FIRs has been registered at Daresi police station against Ramandeep Singh, proprietor of Alpha Trading Company and a resident of Nawanshahr presently residing in Sundar Nagar, Ludhiana. Based on a complaint filed by state tax officer Balkaran Singh, the accused is alleged to have obtained GST registration by misrepresenting facts and furnishing fabricated information before the registration authority.

Another case has been registered at Sahnewal police station against the owner or beneficial owner of CK Industries, Giaspura, on a complaint filed by state tax officer Vikramjit Singh Bajwa. The complaint alleges that forged documents, another person’s mobile number and bank account were used to obtain GST registration and subsequently claim fraudulent ITC through fake invoices.

The Daba police have registered separate FIRs against the owners or beneficial owners of Pooja Enterprises, Maan Colony; Shri Radhe Trading Company, Maha Singh Nagar; and Seetam Enterprises, Basant Nagar, Lohara. According to the complaints, the firms allegedly secured GST registrations using forged documents and the identities, mobile numbers and bank accounts of other individuals before availing fraudulent tax credits through bogus billing.

The Shimlapuri police have booked Sohanjeet Singh, proprietor of Khalsa Enterprises, Gill Road, on allegations of using forged documents and fabricated electronic records to obtain GST registration and cheat the government. Another FIR has been registered against Amit Kumar, proprietor of Ganpati Packers Industries, Shimlapuri, for allegedly obtaining benefits through forged documentation.

In a separate case, Division No. 6 police have registered an FIR against the owner or beneficial owner of Benipal Industries, Prabhat Nagar, Dholewal. The complaint alleges that the firm secured GST registration through forged documents and fraudulently availed benefits under the GST regime.

Meanwhile, Tibba police have booked Krishna Kumar, proprietor of Krishna Trader, Gurmel Park, on a complaint filed by State Tax Officer Jaspreet Singh Mann. He is accused of obtaining GST registration by concealing material facts and submitting fabricated information before the registration authority.

Officials of the excise and taxation department said the cases point to the alleged misuse of the GST registration system through forged documentation, fake business credentials and fraudulent claims of Input Tax Credit.

They said the registrations were allegedly used to generate bogus invoices and claim tax benefits in violation of GST provisions.

Police have initiated investigations into all the FIRs and said further legal action would be taken on the basis of evidence gathered during the probe. Authorities are also examining relevant documents and electronic records to ascertain the full extent of the alleged irregularities.