Ludhiana | 9-member Nepal delegation visits PAU to forge linkages

A nine-member delegation from the ministry of land management, agriculture and cooperatives (MOLMAC) of Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday to establish mutual cooperation with the university and deliberate upon various aspects of agriculture, with special emphasis on vermi-compost.

The delegation, led by Bijay Kumar Yadav, provincial minister, ministry of land management, agriculture and cooperatives, comprised of following members— Mekh Bahadur Mongrati, province secretary, office of the chief minister and council of ministers; Namrata Singh, province secretary, MOLMAC; Jageshwor PD Yadav, senior fisheries’ officer; Ratna Kumar Jha, senior crop protection officer; Bijay Kumar Mahto, chief survey officer; Shankar Prasad Sah, senior agro-economist; Surendra Kumar Deepak, personal secretary; and Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, accounts officer.

Yadav lauded the outstanding contributions made by PAU and its scientists in making India self-sufficient in food grain production and in carving a mark in South Asia.

The joint venture between Madhesh Pradesh of Nepal and PAU can go a long way in boosting the ties between the two nations and scaling new heights in agriculture, he added.

While welcoming the delegation to PAU, Ashok Kumar, director of extension education, informed them about the genesis of the university from Government Agricultural College in Lyallpur, Pakistan, to Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana, Punjab (India).

“Being adept in research, teaching and extension, PAU has played a significant role in the development of agriculture in Punjab and India,” he remarked, while hailing the friendly relations between India and Nepal.

The visiting members were presented with a set of PAU publications.