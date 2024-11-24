Ludhiana: 9 PAU students bag PM fellowship

At least nine students from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, have secured the Prime Minister Fellowship for doctoral research. The university, in a release on Sunday, claimed that it was the first university in the country with as many students bagging the prestigious fellowship in one year. Lauding the dedication of the students, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said, “You have made PAU proud with your stellar accolades.” (HT File)

The nine recipients are Aman Kumar, Ayush Gupta, Harvir Singh, Pardeep Beniwal, Rajwinder Kaur, Rashmita Saikia, Rutuparna Pati, Saatu Madhu, and Shivani Upadhyay.

Lauding the dedication of the students, PAU vice-chancellor (V-C) Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said, “You have made PAU proud with your stellar accolades. It is an extraordinary moment for PAU to have nine PM Fellowships together in its kitty. Behind every student’s great success, there is a devoted teacher who also must be given his due. This agri-varsity has always maintained a student-friendly environment and been a beacon of hope, stimulation and encouragement for the students.”

He congratulated the fellowship recipients as well as their advisors on behalf of the PAU fraternity for putting in hard work to write a winning proposal and application.

Postgraduate studies dean Manav Indra Singh Gill urged the faculty to identify industries for further such associations and provide an amicable work environment for the awardees to conduct their research.

“Under this scheme, full-time PhD scholars get double the money that they would otherwise get for doing research. Maximum government fellowship in India at any academic or research institute is approximately ₹36,400 per month, including house rent allowance (HRA) for the SRF category,” said Gill.

“Under the fellowship scheme for doctoral research, the scholars get double the JRF/SRF as scholarship (as per applicable slabs),” he said, adding, “While one-half of this scholarship comes from the government, the second half comes from a partner company which also works closely with the candidate on the research project. The duration of the fellowship is four years.”

The fellowship, a public-private Partnership (PPP) initiative jointly promoted by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), aims to encourage young, talented scholars to pursue industry-relevant research.