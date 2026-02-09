Ludhiana: 9-year-old boy critically injured in attack by pack of stray dogs

A nine-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a pack of stray dogs on Noorwala Road near Balaji Factory on Friday evening, raising concerns among residents over the growing stray dog problem in the area. Stray dogs have been cleared off the roads so as not to interrupt the parade. (JS Grewal/ HT Photo)

According to residents, the incident occurred when the child, identified as Rohit, was playing in a vacant plot near his house after dinner. Five to six stray dogs allegedly surrounded and attacked him, biting him at multiple places. His screams for help alerted people in the neighbourhood.

A woman living nearby rushed to the spot after hearing the cries and managed to chase away the dogs, preventing further injuries. Family members said no one from the house was present at the time of the incident.

The injured boy was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. His father, Triloki, who works as a folding machine operator, said the child had suffered multiple bite injuries on both legs and the head and was undergoing treatment.

Residents of the area said stray dogs have been a persistent problem in the locality and claimed that repeated attacks have made it unsafe for children and elderly residents to step outside, especially during evening hours.

Locals also pointed out that similar incidents have been reported from other parts of the city. Recently, a boy sustained serious facial injuries after being attacked by a stray dog in Gandhi Colony.

Residents have urged the municipal corporation and the district administration to take immediate steps to control stray dog population. They demanded that authorities strengthen sterilisation and vaccination drives and ensure effective preventive measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

In 2024 alone, Ludhiana reported 31,054 dog bite cases, while 30,843 cases were recorded till October last year.