Ludhiana | 9-year-old girl killed, parents, brother hurt as mini-truck rams into scooter
A nine-year-old girl died and her parents and brother were left critically injured after a speeding mini-truck hit their scooter outside Basti Jodhewal police station on Thursday evening. The truck driver escaped the spot, leaving the vehicle behind.
The victim has been identified as Priyanka of Goraya. Her father Jaswinder Singh, 36, mother Archana, 35, and younger brother Mandeep, 7, have been rushed to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be critical.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rajinder Singh, the investigating officer, said the family was coming from Jalandhar Bypass Chowk. When they reached outside Basti Jodhewal police station, the mini-truck hit the scooter. After they fell on the road, the mini-truck ran over the girl.
The ASI added that a case has been registered against the unidentified driver of the mini-truck for reckless driving and causing death due to negligence. A hunt is on for his arrest.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
