A woman has been booked for allegedly throwing boiling water at the 9-year-old daughter of her neighbour in Santokh Nagar of New Shivpuri. Ludhiana: 9-yr-old girl critical after woman throws boiling water at her

The girl is stated to be critical and has been referred to the government hospital, sector 32, Chandigarh.

The police filed an FIR against the accused, identified as Shama Parveen, 20 days after the incident under section 326-A of the IPC, which is usually slapped in cases of acid attacks.

The FIR has been lodged on the statement of the father of the victim, stating that he along with his family has been living in a rented accommodation in labour quarters. The accused woman also lives in the same building.

The complainant added that on December 10, while her daughter was playing outside their house, the woman came there screaming and accused the girl of switching on the electric motor to fill the water tank. The girl refused, but the woman scolded her and threw boiled water on her, causing her grievous injuries.

She was taken to the Ludhiana civil hospital where she was referred to Chandigarh.

Sub inspector Harpreet Singh, SHO at Daresi police station said the police are waiting for a medical report from the hospital to know the severity of the burn. The police are also investigating to know if the woman has deliberately thrown boiling water on the girl, or if it was an accident.