Ludhiana: 90-year-old woman joins battle to save river embankment

A 90-year-old woman, Ratni, was seen working shoulder to shoulder with villagers at the dhussi bundh on the Sutlej river, where desperate efforts are underway to prevent a breach that could devastate dozens of villages in Ludhiana and Ropar districts. Ratni, 90, on the banks of Sutlej near Machhiwara. (HT Photo)

Despite her frail frame and advanced age, Ratni was spotted filling sandbags and helping other women reinforce the embankment. Villagers hailed her grit and determination, calling her an inspiration at a time when floodwaters continue to threaten homes and fields.

“My husband passed away years ago. I don’t even own land, but if our village survives, only then will my home survive too,” Ratni said, her voice steady with resolve.

She was not alone. Several other elderly women were seen working tirelessly alongside young men and volunteers, stuffing soil into sacks and stacking them against the rising water. “Their spirit is keeping us going,” one villager said.

The situation at dhussi bundh in Fasse village, located on the Ludhiana-Ropar border, remains critical. Water has been seeping through and eroding the embankment at multiple points. To counter the danger, more than a thousand people—including youth, women and elderly residents—have rallied at the site.

Young volunteers are working day and night, ferrying sandbags to plug the weak spots. The army and local organisations have also stepped in to support the community-led mission. Villagers from surrounding areas have been bringing food, tea, and drinking water in tractors and jeeps to keep the massive effort going.

According to locals, the bandh came close to collapsing on Wednesday night, but community efforts prevented disaster. “Had it breached, large parts of Machhiwara and Chamkaur Sahib would have been under water,” said one volunteer.