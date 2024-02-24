Ludhiana: A treat to the eyes, myriad of flowers on display

A two-day ‘Flower and Baby Show’ at Nehru Rose Garden set-off on Saturday was organised by city’s municipal corporation (MC). Ludhiana residents came in large numbers to witness the diverse varieties of flowers at Nehru Rose Garden. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to MC release, around a hundred entries were received for the competitions around the presentation of flowers like Nine ‘pot flower’. Different kinds of plants competitions across three categories including government department, colleges and amateurs, took place on the first day. The results will be announced today.

City residents reached the show in large numbers to witness the diverse varieties of flowers, cacti, succulents and foliage showcased aesthetically. The programme will continue on Sunday with a Baby Show for different age groups, a ‘cut flower’ competition, rangoli and painting competitions.

The show was inaugurated by Ludhiana West member of legislative assembly Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. He interacted with the visitors participating in different competitions. He appealed to the city residents to plant more trees in their surroundings.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, while commending the participants for their beautiful presentations, said, “When people walk through these neatly organised pots, what they will take away with them is the desire to set up similar, however small, portions in homes and localities.”

This will also help those who are looking for things to do in leisure time as “gardening is said to have a calming effect on the mind,” Rishi shared.

MC superintending engineer (SE) Sanjay Kanwar said that for more information regarding the show and submission of entries, residents can contact MC landscape officer Rajinder Singh on 95010-23480 and junior engineer, Horticulture, Kirpal Singh on 94174-69579.