Ludhiana: AAP, Congress looted state, says BJP’s Malik

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 11, 2025 08:44 AM IST

Malik underscored the BJP leadership’s vision, citing the construction of an international-level railway station in Ludhiana and the nearly complete airport as key initiatives of the Modi government

Asserting that the BJP operates on the principle of “more work, less talk”, party’s former state president Shwait Malik on Tuesday highlighted the development projects carried out by the party in the state. He also accused the AAP and Congress of “looting Punjab” and “befooling Punjabis” with unfulfilled promises.

Addressing a press conference, Malik sought votes for party’s Ludhiana West constituency candidate Jiwan Gupta. (HT Photo)
Addressing a press conference, Malik sought votes for party’s Ludhiana West constituency candidate Jiwan Gupta. (HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference, Malik sought votes for party’s Ludhiana West constituency candidate Jiwan Gupta. Malik underscored the BJP leadership’s vision, citing the construction of an international-level railway station in Ludhiana and the nearly complete airport as key initiatives of the Modi government. He also credited the Modi government with the elevated roads and flyovers in Ludhiana.

Malik further enumerated the achievements of the Modi-led government, including the establishment of the first Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Punjab, the first AIIMS in Bathinda and a satellite hospital of PGI in Ferozepur.

He also highlighted national schemes, such as free foodgrains for 80 crore people, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, substantial benefits for industry, and the “One Nation, One Tax” initiative. Malik stressed that despite the absence of a BJP government in Punjab, the party has approved major development works across the state, demonstrating its commitment to the entire nation.

The former state BJP president claimed that leaders “discarded in Delhi” are being given “plum posts” in Punjab with vehicles and bungalows, burdening taxpayers.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: AAP, Congress looted state, says BJP’s Malik
