Ludhiana: AAP leader’s husband alleges extortion bid, content creator held

A local content creator was arrested by the Jamalpur police for allegedly attempting to extort money from the husband of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) office-bearer by threatening to publicise a Facebook video showing their son holding a licensed firearm. An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS. (HT File)

The accused, identified as Anoop Kumar, a resident of Guru Ram Dass Nagar, Bhamian Khurd, was allegedly caught red-handed while accepting ₹15,000 from the complainant during a police trap laid on Friday. An FIR has been registered against him under Sections 308(2) (extortion) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint lodged by Inderjit Singh Grewal, a farmer and resident of Ansal Bachittar Enclave, Bhamian Kalan, the episode began after he uploaded a Facebook video on July 9 to celebrate his son’s 18th birthday. The video showed the teenager holding the family’s licensed firearm.

Grewal alleged that Anoop later approached his wife, Harpreet Kaur Grewal, an AAP Block Samiti member, and threatened to run a news report highlighting the video. He allegedly claimed that the footage could invite legal action and damage her political image unless the family paid him money.

The complainant alleged that the accused initially demanded ₹50,000, later reduced the amount to ₹30,000 and eventually settled for ₹15,000 after negotiations.

Suspecting an extortion attempt, the family approached the police, who laid a trap. The accused was arrested when he allegedly arrived at the Grewal residence to collect the agreed amount.

Investigating officer ASI Anil Kumar said the cash was recovered from the accused. During preliminary investigation, police found that Anoop runs a coffin-manufacturing unit and is also associated with a social media-based news platform. Police are further examining whether he had targeted others using a similar modus operandi.