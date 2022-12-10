Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: AAP leaders catch patwari taking 5k bribe in Mullanpur Dakha

Ludhiana: AAP leaders catch patwari taking 5k bribe in Mullanpur Dakha

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 10, 2022 12:32 AM IST

A patwari deputed at Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana was caught taking a bribe of ₹5,000 in a sting operation carried out by Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday

The accused (right) in custody of a vigilance official.
The accused (right) in custody of a vigilance official.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A patwari deputed at Mullanpur Dakha was caught taking a bribe of 5,000 in a sting operation carried out by Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Mohan Singh. He had retired as a kanugo from the revenue department, but was re-employed as a patwari on November 1.

AAP Dakha constituency in-charge KNS Kang said that block president of the party, Varinder Singh, had contacted the patwari for mutation of a sale deed. The accused had demanded 10,000 from him and agreed to accept the bribe in two instalments.

Kang said that before bribing Mohan, they had gotten the currency notes photocopied. As Mohan accepted the bribe from Varinder at his office and kept the money in his drawer, AAP leaders and workers conducted a raid and recovered the money from his possession. Serial numbers of the currency notes have been matched with the ones that were photocopied, Kang said.

The party workers recorded the raid on their phones and informed the vigilance bureau.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, vigilance bureau) Ravinderpal Singh said that a case has been lodged against the accused under Section 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out