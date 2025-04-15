Menu Explore
Ludhiana: AAP MLA stands guard with rifle at Ambedkar’s statue

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Apr 15, 2025 07:30 AM IST

Calling it a privilege to stand “pehra” (guard) at the statue, AAP MLA from Atam Nagar, Kulwant Singh Sidhu said that some elements are trying to disrupt the peace of our nation

In response to threats issued by the banned terrorist outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, to disrupt tribute events on the 135th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Atam Nagar, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, arrived at the Ambedkar statue in Model Town’s Ambedkar Nagar on Monday carrying his licensed rifle.

AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was seen guarding Ambedkar's statue with his licensed rifle in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)
AAP MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu was seen guarding Ambedkar’s statue with his licensed rifle in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Sidhu offered floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar and declared that no attempt to disturb peace in Punjab or damage Ambedkar’s statues would be tolerated. Brandishing his weapon, he emphasised his personal commitment to protecting the legacy of the Constitution’s architect.

“During a party meeting, it was decided that AAP volunteers would stand guard at Ambedkar statues across the state while the police performed their duties. Some suggested we carry sticks, but how do you face a terrorist armed with a weapon using just a stick?” said Sidhu. “So I chose to bring my licensed rifle,” he added.

Calling it a privilege to stand “pehra” (guard) at the statue, Sidhu addressed a gathering and extended greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti. “Some elements are trying to disrupt the peace of our nation. To them, I would say, we won’t let you succeed. I stand here today with this weapon as a symbolic message—Ambedkar’s children are still here to protect him,” he said.

Sending a stern warning to those planning any mischief, Sidhu said, “If anyone dares to harm this statue, they may come walking, but they will return on a stretcher. That is my promise. My team is fully prepared to defend this statue from any such attempt.”

The event concluded peacefully under tight security, with police present in the area to ensure law and order.

