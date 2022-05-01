Ludhiana | AAP SC wing takes out rally to mark Labour Day
The SC wing of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organised a rally to mark Labour Day in Sherpur area on Sunday.
AAP MLA (Ludhiana east) Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal, Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina (Ludhiana south) among others participated in the rally to highlight the contribution of labourers in the development of industrial hub of the state.
Vice-president of AAP SC wing Aman Chain Singh said hundreds of labourers participated in the rally that was organised on 100-feet road.He said the party will work for the upliftment of industry and labourers in the industrial hub.
