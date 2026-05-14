Ludhiana: AAP spokesperson held under preventive provisions, gets bail

Hours before chief minister Bhagwant Mann addressed a gathering during a Lok Milni programme at Manki village in Samrala, Khanna police on Tuesday arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab spokesperson Raman Chandi from his residence in Payal under preventive provisions. He was later granted bail on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, Chandi had posted a video on Facebook alleging that police were harassing him at the behest of certain party leaders occupying constitutional posts, though he did not name anyone. In the video, Chandi also said he had been trying to meet the chief minister for a long time but had not received an opportunity to present his grievance. (HT File)

Chandi further alleged that some persons were attempting to grab his agricultural land, which he described as his family’s sole source of income. He claimed he had been seeking justice in the matter for the past four years without success.

In the video, Chandi also said he had been trying to meet the chief minister for a long time but had not received an opportunity to present his grievance.

“Disappointed by the dilly-dallying tactics of police officers, I was compelled to upload a video on Facebook. Soon after it went viral, a police team reached my residence in Payal and took me to the office of the deputy superintendent of police on the pretext of a meeting,” Chandi said. “I was not allowed to leave the office. After nearly two hours, police informed me that I had been arrested under preventive action under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS. Later, I was produced before the court of the sub-divisional magistrate, who sent me to Ludhiana Central Jail on judicial remand,” he added.

Khanna senior superintendent of police Darpan Ahluwalia said, “Chandi had been arrested under preventive measures following a complaint. Several senior officers had already examined the land dispute matter involving him and that he had been making repeated complaints regarding the same.”