Ludhiana | AAP to blame for Leisure Valley encroachments: Ex-MLA Talwar
Alleging that encroachments had resurfaced on public land since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took over the reins of the Punjab government, former Ludhiana East MLA Sanjay Talwar on Thursday said illegal construction had also been allowed to mushroom in the newly established Leisure Valley.
“Leisure Valley is coming up in Ward 12 and 13 over 23 acres of land stretching from the Subhash Nagar Cremation Ground and to the garbage dump on Tibba Road. Earlier, several people were encroaching on the site and many illegal dairy operators were discharging their waste in the area. All illegal occupations were removed and dumping of sewerage water and cow dung was stopped before work could start on the Leisure Valley project. Now, with the change in regime dairy operators have re-emerged in the area,” he said, adding the project has been going on for at least a year.
“We have repeatedly lodged complaints with municipal corporation authorities and Ludhiana Improvement Trust officials, but no action has been taken against the dairy owners,” he said, adding, “This suggest that civic authorities and the ruling dispensation are complicit with each other.”
Talwar also urged AAP MLA Daljit Singh Bhola Grewal to take immediate action to have illegal garbage cleared from the dump. “If no action is taken, it will indicate that the MLA is allowing encroachments to mushroom on the spot to benefit his friends.”
European Investment Bank official visits Agra Metro Project
Agra Vice-president of European Investment Bank Christian Kettel Thomsen, along with five team members, visited the Agra Metro Project on Thursday to see the speed and quality of the project which is being implemented by Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation here. They also took a ride in Lucknow and Kanpur Metro and applauded the progress.
Prayagraj double murders: Dhumanganj police register case against 5, arrest one
Dhumanganj police registered an FIR against five named and few unnamed persons in connection with the double murders at Meerapatti locality on Wednesday. The case has been lodged on the complaint of Alauddin, brother of Mohd Yasid Ali aka Yasir, 48, who along with Sultan Ahmad, 32, were killed on Wednesday. Police have arrested a real estate agent, Deepak Vishwakarma, in connection with the murders. Efforts were on to trace down other accused, police said.
Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative:1 lakh pencils distributed to underprivileged children in Ludhiana
Around 1 lakh pencils were distributed to underprivileged children in different orphanages and slums under the Meri Kalam Meri Taqat initiative of the district administration on Thursday. Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik appreciated assistant deputy commissioner (ADC, rural development) Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea, and eminent Punjabi poet professor Gurbhajan Gill, Daad village sarpanch Jagdish Pal Singh Grewal and other philanthropists for donating to the cause.
Pataleshwar temple premises face acute water shortage
After the Aga Khan Palace faced water shortage, Pataleshwar,the wondrous cave temple, located on the bustling Jungli Maharaj road is parched. The ancient marvel, which is an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument, is facing acute water shortage and does not have water for tourists, nor its gardens. Though patal means 'underworld' and eshwar means 'god', which literally translates to god of the underworld, this temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.
No deaths but UP reports 220 new Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh reported 220 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of active cases in the state to 1,394. Of these, 19 are admitted to hospitals. “In all 1,15,352 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and till now 11,10,40,542 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement. In the past 24 hours, 208 and till now 20,48,879 patients have recovered.
