Ludhiana: Abducted over road mishap, 17-year-old rescued

Following a dispute, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly abducted by a group of men from a grocery shop and later rescued by the police from a car near Eastman Chowk. The incident occurred two days after a confrontation between the boy’s family and another group over a minor road accident. The police have registered a case under Section 140 (3) of the BNS against the accused. (HT photo for representation)

The police have arrested five accused, identified as Rajesh Yadav of New Satguru Nagar, Gagandeep of Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar, Sua Road, Aman Yadav of Guru Nanak Nagar, Daba Lohara, Mohit of New Satguru Nagar and Sunny Rajat of Sua Road.

According to SHO Gurdyal Singh of the Daba police station, victim’s father Manjitpal Singh, a resident of Gyan Chand Nagar, had been involved in a heated altercation with the accused following a vehicle collision two days ago. Although complaints had been filed and an inquiry was underway, the situation took a serious turn on June 17 when the accused allegedly arrived at a local grocery store, forcibly took Manjitpal’s son with them on a motorcycle, and were accompanied by a Haryana-registered car.

The victim, a Class 12 student, was later tracked and rescued by the police from a car in Eastman Chowk. A search operation had been launched immediately after the family informed authorities about the abduction. “The boy has been rescued and the accused have been taken into custody. We are investigating all aspects of the case, including the prior dispute,” said SHO Gurdyal Singh.

The police have registered a case under Section 140 (3) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom, etc) of the BNS against the accused.