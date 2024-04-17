Ludhiana: Abuses fly, blows exchanged at Verka meet, 3 directors booked

{Verka Milk Plant} A similar drama was witnessed on January 25 when both groups of the board of directors announced their chairpersons. (HT Photo)

After a member of a rival group sat on the chairman’s chair during a meeting of the board of directors of Verka Milk Plant, Ludhiana, claiming he had the majority and made entries in the proceeding register, a case was registered against three directors.

Verka Milk Plant general manager Surjit Singh filed a complaint against Tejinder Singh of Jassar village, Dharamjit Singh of Jandiali village and Gurbinder Singh of Issru village.

Surjit Singh said a meeting of the board of directors was convened on Monday. He alleged that Dharamjit Singh, a member of the board of directors, sat on a chair meant for the chairperson. When he asked Dharamjit Singh to vacate the chair, he along with his aides, started abusing him. He alleged that the accused took the proceeding register and made the entries on it, which is illegal. Further, he alleged that only the general manager can make the register entries.

A similar drama was witnessed on January 25 when both groups of the board of directors announced their chairpersons.

The rival group claimed the majority and elected Dharamjit Singh as the chairman unanimously, while the Milkfed chairperson, Narinder Singh Shergill, and Surjit Singh had announced Harminder Singh Ghudani Kalan, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter, as the chairperson.

Sub-inspector Hamraj Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 379-B (snatching), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sarabha Nagar police station. No arrest has been made so far.