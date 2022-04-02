Ludhiana: Accused of illegal conduct, four of RPF staff moved to Ferozepur for now

After the alleged non-deposition of recovered sack carrying poppy husk from outer area of Ludhiana station on March 18 with the Government Railway Police, four local staff personnels of Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday were temporarily moved to the Ferozepur office to ensure transparent investigation into the matter.

No case has been registered against the officials so far.

RPF senior officials had received an input that the two constables deputed with Ludhiana RPF, while patrolling, saw a sack being dropped from a passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station in the wee hours on the aforesaid date. On checking, they allegedly found a poppy husk in it and informed the senior officials here, who together conspired and didn’t deposit the contraband with the GRP.

Rajnish Tripathi, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, Ferozepur, has initiated a departmental enquiry to probe the allegations against the staff, including two senior officials here.

“The officers have not been transferred but they have been called here so that they don’t influence the inquiry,” Tripathi said.

Meanwhile, he said there is no prima facie evidence against them as there had been no recovery of contraband from them.

“Until we recover any contraband from their possession, we can’t take any action against them. Our investigation is on and we won’t hesitate to take departmental and legal action against the four accused in case of any such recovery,” he added.

However, Sanjeev Kalra, special DGP, GRP, Punjab, also met the senior DSC, RPF, in Ferozepur on Thursday and requested the latter to inquire into the matter.

“I have requested the senior DSC to look into the matter and take necessary action. In case, we receive any communication from the RPF senior officials citing the involvement of the RPF staff in any illegal conduct, we will take legal action against them,” said DGP Kalra.

A local railway official said RPF senior officers will definitely shield the staff.

“The probe should be conducted by the Special Task Force and not by the RPF themselves,” an officer said .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON