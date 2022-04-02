Ludhiana: Accused of illegal conduct, four of RPF staff moved to Ferozepur for now
After the alleged non-deposition of recovered sack carrying poppy husk from outer area of Ludhiana station on March 18 with the Government Railway Police, four local staff personnels of Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Thursday were temporarily moved to the Ferozepur office to ensure transparent investigation into the matter.
No case has been registered against the officials so far.
RPF senior officials had received an input that the two constables deputed with Ludhiana RPF, while patrolling, saw a sack being dropped from a passenger train in the outer area of Ludhiana station in the wee hours on the aforesaid date. On checking, they allegedly found a poppy husk in it and informed the senior officials here, who together conspired and didn’t deposit the contraband with the GRP.
Rajnish Tripathi, senior divisional security commissioner, RPF, Ferozepur, has initiated a departmental enquiry to probe the allegations against the staff, including two senior officials here.
“The officers have not been transferred but they have been called here so that they don’t influence the inquiry,” Tripathi said.
Meanwhile, he said there is no prima facie evidence against them as there had been no recovery of contraband from them.
“Until we recover any contraband from their possession, we can’t take any action against them. Our investigation is on and we won’t hesitate to take departmental and legal action against the four accused in case of any such recovery,” he added.
However, Sanjeev Kalra, special DGP, GRP, Punjab, also met the senior DSC, RPF, in Ferozepur on Thursday and requested the latter to inquire into the matter.
“I have requested the senior DSC to look into the matter and take necessary action. In case, we receive any communication from the RPF senior officials citing the involvement of the RPF staff in any illegal conduct, we will take legal action against them,” said DGP Kalra.
A local railway official said RPF senior officers will definitely shield the staff.
“The probe should be conducted by the Special Task Force and not by the RPF themselves,” an officer said .
BJP flays Punjab’s resolution seeking Chandigarh’s transfer to state
Senior Chandigarh-based Bharatiya Janata Party leaders have criticised the Punjab assembly's resolution against imposition of central services rules in Chandigarh. Former Chandigarh BJP president Sanjay Tandon demanded that the Chandigarh AAP councillors and the party unit should clarify if it also supported the Punjab assembly's resolution. ALSO READ: Transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab: AAP government's flashpoint with Centre He said the AAP was trying to play divisive and disruptive politics in the region.
Ludhiana residents flay NHAI as toll rates hiked
City residents have opposed National Highway Authority of India's move of revising toll charges. They rued that while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari's recent announcement of allowing only one toll plaza within a 60 km radius has remained on paper, the toll fares have been hiked instead. The toll fee has been hiked by ₹5 to ₹50, depending on the type of vehicle.
Chandigarh students attend Pariksha pe Charcha’s live session
Around 80,000 students from Class IX and above attended the fifth edition of Pariksha pe Charcha, which was streamed live at the Raj Bhavan. A total of 300 UT students and teachers from Navodaya Vidyalaya, government and private schools were also in attendance, as were students from 16 colleges and technical education institutions from the city.
From filing under wrong category to not paying at all, tax defaulters aplenty in Ludhiana
With the municipal corporation commencing verification of property tax returns, at least 9,024 owners who have never paid tax have been identified in the city. So far, the civic body has completed verification for seven out of 37 blocks in the city. Besides, 1,620 property owners have also been caught evading tax by filing under the wrong category. As per officials, MC got a survey of properties done through Punjab Remote Sensing Centre in 2013-14.
Will take Delhi school model to Tamil Nadu, CM Stalin says during visit
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, who is on a three-day visit to the Capital, visited Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in east Delhi with his counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and Tamil Nadu education minister Ambil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Friday, and expressed his intention to develop a similar school in Chennai. He was also briefed about various government interventions in the last seven years through a short film.
