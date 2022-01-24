Ludhiana | Action against booze parties at public places, five arrested

Taking stern action against drinking in open, that too during curfew hours, the police arrested five people in two separate cases on Monday. Police also arrested two eatery owners for operating till late night and for serving liquor to customers.

In the first case, the police arrested – Sandeep Singh of Guru Angad Dev Nagar, Vinay Jain, Vivek Jain and Danish Jain of Jagdish Nagar of Dugri – near railway station. The accused were drinking, sitting in Hyundai Creta car, during curfew hours.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said a case under Sections 68,1,14 of Excise Act and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the accused.

In another case, Moti Nagar police arrested Milan Rajput of Link Road for drinking in open in his car in Moti Nagar after 10pm. ASI Raj Kumar said a case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC, Sections 68,1,14 of Excise Act has been registered against the accused.

Koomkalan police arrested a meat shop owner, Sukhpal Singh of Boothgarh Jattan village, for late night operations and serving liquor to his customers. In another case, they arrested Dinesh Kumar of Heera village for opening his dhaba at Chandigarh Road during curfew hours.