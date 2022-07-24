Ludhiana: ADGP Ram Singh holds surprise inspection in city

Additional director general of police (ADGP, technical service) Ram Singh on Saturday conducted checking of vehicles at various points in the city as part of a surprise inspection. He was accompanied by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and other senior cops.

He checked vehicles at 28 points in the city, which were monitored by all gazetted officers of Ludhiana police and at least 700 personnel were deputed.

The ADGP said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has directed all senior officers to conduct surprise checks at all districts in the state.

Meanwhile, inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana rural) SPS Parmar and senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh conducted checks in Ludhiana’s rural areas.