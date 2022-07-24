Ludhiana: ADGP Ram Singh holds surprise inspection in city
Additional director general of police (ADGP, technical service) Ram Singh on Saturday conducted checking of vehicles at various points in the city as part of a surprise inspection. He was accompanied by Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma and other senior cops.
He checked vehicles at 28 points in the city, which were monitored by all gazetted officers of Ludhiana police and at least 700 personnel were deputed.
The ADGP said chief minister Bhagwant Mann has directed all senior officers to conduct surprise checks at all districts in the state.
Meanwhile, inspector general of police (IG, Ludhiana rural) SPS Parmar and senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh conducted checks in Ludhiana’s rural areas.
Ludhiana: Cop fails to identify vehicle lifter’s identity, booked for negligence
A man who is facing trial in a vehicle lifting case had produced fake identity documents with the police at the time of Manpreet Singh of Maksudran, the undertrial's arrest, which has come to the fore during the verification process conducted by Ludhiana Central Jail officials. The police failed to find that he was faking his identity. The accused had assumed that he would face problems in availing bail due to his previous criminal record.
Mumbai cops arrest seven for theft of 78 mobile phones
Seven members of a gang were arrested on Saturday and 78 stolen mobile phone handsets, including 25 iPhones, were recovered from them in Mumbai, police said. The gang was involved in robbing mobile phones and selling them in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata and Nepal through agents. Police have recovered 25 expensive iPhones from their possession, an official said. A local court on Saturday remanded them in police custody till July 27, the official added.
Man booked for ‘killing’ parents over property dispute in Rohtak
A man allegedly shot dead Tarun's parents when they were asleep over a property dispute at his house in Rohtak's Janata colony in the wee hours of Saturday, the police said. He has been booked for murder and under Sections 25 and 59 of the Arms Act. The deceased have been identified as Chander Bhan, 60, and his wife Nisha, 55. Shivaji Colony inspector Shamsher Singh said the accused, Tarun, had been absconding.
Regular jobs: Staffers working at DC rates included in resolution to be taken up at Ludhiana MC House meeting
The Ludhiana municipal corporation on Saturday included employees working with the civic body at DC rates as contractual staffers in the resolution for regularisation of jobs, which will be taken at the general House meeting on Monday. The previous Congress government had approved a resolution and issued a notification for regularisation of sewermen and sweepers who are working with MC on contractual basis. But, appointment letters were not issued to them.
Cop injured as truck hits police vehicle in Panipat
A constable of the Panipat police sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck hit a police vehicle near Karhans road of Samalkha in Panipat district late on Friday night. The police vehicle was also damaged in this incident. The injured has been identified as constable Deepak Kumar and he has been admitted to a hospital, the police said. Sustained injuries, who was inside the police vehicle, Constable Deepak.
