Ludhiana administration has set up 24x7 flood control room: Deputy commissioner

Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said that the district administration has set up a 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) at the administrative complex.

Chairing a high-level meeting of all key departments at Bachat Bhawan to review arrangements for flood control, the DC said that the duty roster of the staff has been prepared to ensure that the control room operates round the clock. She added that senior officials of the administration have been appointed to conduct inspections of the control room on rotation basis.

Malik highlighted the need to put in place a viable mechanism for completion of all flood control arrangements and directed officials to make provisions in flood-prone areas to ensure minimum damage.

All sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been asked to establish mini flood control rooms in their respective areas so that the situation can be monitored constantly. The DC instructed officials to constantly coordinate with each other via WhatsApp groups to closely monitor the situation during monsoons.

Evacuation plans, in case of flood, have already been finalised and sensitive places have been identified along with safe areas where residents of flood-prone areas will be shifted, if required, she said.

She also reviewed arrangements made by the food and supply, irrigation, power, drainage and police departments and municipal corporation. She asked drainage department to immediately start the cleaning off all drains in the district.