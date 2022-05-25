Ludhiana administration has set up 24x7 flood control room: Deputy commissioner
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik on Tuesday said that the district administration has set up a 24X7 flood control room (0161-2433100) at the administrative complex.
Chairing a high-level meeting of all key departments at Bachat Bhawan to review arrangements for flood control, the DC said that the duty roster of the staff has been prepared to ensure that the control room operates round the clock. She added that senior officials of the administration have been appointed to conduct inspections of the control room on rotation basis.
Malik highlighted the need to put in place a viable mechanism for completion of all flood control arrangements and directed officials to make provisions in flood-prone areas to ensure minimum damage.
All sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been asked to establish mini flood control rooms in their respective areas so that the situation can be monitored constantly. The DC instructed officials to constantly coordinate with each other via WhatsApp groups to closely monitor the situation during monsoons.
Evacuation plans, in case of flood, have already been finalised and sensitive places have been identified along with safe areas where residents of flood-prone areas will be shifted, if required, she said.
She also reviewed arrangements made by the food and supply, irrigation, power, drainage and police departments and municipal corporation. She asked drainage department to immediately start the cleaning off all drains in the district.
-
Chandigarh adviser reviews regulatory compliance burden
The status of the regulatory compliance burden was reviewed in a meeting convened by the department of industries under the chairpersonship of UT adviser Dharam Pal. Out of the 1,130 compliances, 903 by different UT departments have been completed. A majority of the 122 pending compliances will be completed by May 3. The UT adviser directed all departmental heads to ensure that no compliance remains unaddressed.
-
Mahatma Gandhi goes 3D in Sevagram
Mumbai: In 1936, when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi decided to live in a village, he chose Segaon in Wardha district, and instructed his follower, Munnalal, to not spend more than a hundred rupees in making the ashram. Together, these constituted what came to known as Sevagram ashram. In October 2020, ₹162.51 crore was allocated for the widening of highways and roads through Wardha city along the Dattapur-Sevagram-Madni stretch.
-
With memories and his brother, Sikka Khan returns from Pakistan
Septuagenarian Sikka Khan, who went to Pakistan to meet his brother 74 years after they were separated by the partition in 1947, on Tuesday returned to India a happy man with Sadiq's in tow. Sikka crossed over to India via the Attari-Wagah border after spending nearly two months in Pakistan. Punjab police's protocol officer at Attari border, Arun Pal, said Sadiq has got a two-month visa to stay in India.
-
₹5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net
Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims. The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested.
-
Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid cases jump to 33
As many as 33 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, a nearly three-fold spike from 12 cases the day before. While Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula logged four cases each on Monday, a day later, UT's tally climbed to 13, while 10 cases each surfaced in the remaining two areas. 80 people are infected with the virus in Chandigarh, 46 in Mohali and 36 in Panchkula.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics