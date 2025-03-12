Ludhiana: Administration kicks off revamp work ahead of CM Mann’s civil hospital visit

A week before chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are scheduled to inaugurate a ‘renovated’ Civil Hospital, Member Parliament (MP) Rajya Sabha Sanjeev Arora, member legislative assembly (MLA) Ashok Prashar, and deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal reviewed the renovation work at the hospital here on Tuesday. Construction debris lying at the roadside near civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

This is the second review visit by the MP and DC in less than a week. Earlier on Friday they had visited the hospital as well.

The renovation includes upgrading operation theatres, a new ophthalmology department, male and female wards, outpatient department (OPD) buildings, an upgraded sewage system, waterproofing, internal and external painting, installation of pavers in parking areas, swings for children in parks, a waiting shed for patients outside the pharmacy, rodent control measures, reinforcement of boundary walls, tiling of all internal walls and bathrooms, ensuring access to potable drinking water, garbage removal, new signage, and the operation of two elevators, all of which a press release from the district administration on Friday claimed were “completed.”

“Most of the work is completed. Now it is just the finishing that is left. We will keep a round to the hospital everyday now till everything is finished,” said MP Arora.

The hospital is also getting a new parking space for four wheelers. The tiles on the new parking lot were also nearing completion. The entire road on the premises is being relayed, the work for which is also ongoing. The entry gate has been given a facelift.

MP Arora is carrying out the renovation project under the MPLAD scheme.

No work on making ICU functional yet

The intensive care unit (ICU), however, remains closed. It has remained closed for over two years now. Health minister Dr Balbir Singh had during a couple of visits to the hospital last year said that ICU would be made functional soon.

A senior official at the hospital, preferring anonymity, said that the ICU was not an infrastructural issue but one of staff strength.

“The ICU is there with all the necessary equipment. But we don’t have the staff strength to run it,” he added.