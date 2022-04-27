Ludhiana administration opens donation counter to help underprivileged children
Ludhiana In a unique initiative, the district administration has set up a donation corner for underprivileged children comprising a ‘stationery ATM’ and ‘toys bank’ outside the deputy commissioner’s office.
Deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik inaugurated the donation corner at the District Administrative Complex on Tuesday. The items donated by the public will be distributed among the needy. The slogan of the initiative is ‘Waste wealth: give and take’
“The ‘Stationary ATM’ will cater to the needs of underprivileged children living in slums, rehabilitation centres, orphanages, government schools and to anganwaris. Residents can donate new and old stationary items such as pencils, sharpeners, erasers, pens, colours, notebooks, registers, blank pages, and children books,” Malik said.
Urging residents to donate the toys and stationery that was once used by their children or grandchildren and are now gathering dust at home, the DC said that all items will be repaired and cleaned by Hunar Hut.
“Parents and caretakers can also pick-up these items themselves, but they must be accompanied by their wards,” she said, adding that the initiative was aimed at nation building and helping the needy.
The DC appreciated the efforts of additional deputy commissioner (rural development), Amit Kumar Panchal and assistant commissioner (under training) Harjinder Singh Bedi for coming up with the idea.
Panchal and Bedi said that more donation corners will be setup across the district.Among those who attended the inauguration were ADC (general) Rahul Chaba, and assistant commissioner (general) Gurbir Singh Kohli.
-
Ludhiana | Tenders for ₹300-crore railway station project likely to be floated in May
Railways is likely to float tenders for the ₹300-crore project to revamp the Ludhiana station, one of the biggest junctions in Ferozepur division, in May. No major renovation since 1860s The British-era railway station has not undergone any significant renovation since it was established in the 1860s. Mayor Balkar Sandhu said that the railways' team had come to the MC seek suggestions and he had directed MC officials to look into the project.
-
Glut-like situation in mandis as Punjab awaits relaxation in procurement norms
There is a glut-like situation in the mandis and procurement centres of Punjab as at least 38 lakh tonne wheat is waiting to be lifted and taken to the storage points. There are at least 2,321 mandis and centres in the state, where procurement operations are going on. Out of the total purchase, 5.8 lakh tonne wheat has been bought by traders, which is said to be unprecedented and highest of the past available records.
-
Punjab: Man jumps into canal with 9-year-old son, feared drowned
A 35-year-old man reportedly jumped into a canal along with his nine-year-old son at Abohar in Fazilka district on Tuesday. The man's father said he had sent a message to his brother that he, along with his son, was going to jump into the canal as he was depressed due to financial crisis. Abohar deputy superintendent of police Sandeep Singh said they were investigating the matter.
-
HC upholds Suresh Kumar’s appointment as chief principal secy to former Punjab CM
The Punjab and Haryana high court has upheld the appointment of retired IAS officer Suresh Kumar as the chief principal secretary to former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. The judgment by the bench of Justice AG Masih and Justice AK Verma was pronounced recently. However, the detailed judgment is awaited. Kumar had resigned immediately after Captain Amarinder Singh put in his papers in September 2021. Kumar was being paid ₹2.5 lakh per month.
-
64,000 Kashmiri Pandit families left Valley in early 1990s due to militancy: MHA
Pakistan-sponsored terrorism forced 64,827 Kashmiri Pandit families to leave Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s and settle in Jammu, Delhi, and some other parts of the country, the Centre has said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics