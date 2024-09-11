Ludhiana administration revises age eligibility for the student category

{Future Tycoons Startup challenge} The age eligibility for the student category in the Future Tycoons challenge has been revised for 10 years to 25 years. (HT Photo)

The district administration convened a meeting with private schools across the district to promote the Future Tycoons Startup Challenge, a flagship initiative aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial talent among the youth. In response to requests from the public and considering the interests of students, the age eligibility for the student category in the Future Tycoons challenge has been revised for 10 years to 25 years.

This update opens new opportunities for a wider range of students to participate in this prestigious competition, which seeks to foster innovation and entrepreneurial thinking.

District development fellow (DDF) Ambar Bandopadhyay encouraged all schools to motivate their students to register and participate actively in the challenge. He highlighted the importance of guiding young minds toward a future of innovation and entrepreneurship.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Tandon emphasised the growing need to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset in students, noting that this is essential for building a robust and future-ready generation.

The Future Tycoons Startup Challenge aims to create a vibrant platform for young innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs to showcase their talents and ideas, driving the next wave of entrepreneurial growth in Ludhiana.