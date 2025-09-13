Ludhiana: Agri varsity workshop equips extension officers to tackle small hive beetle threat

The department of entomology, in collaboration with the directorate of extension education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a workshop on ‘Diagnosis and Management of Small Hive Beetle’ for extension personnel from the state department of horticulture, krishi vigyan kendras (KVKs), and farm advisory service centres of PAU, along with KVKs of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University. Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, PAU, underlined that the unchecked supply of bee colonies into Punjab must be strictly scrutinised by the state horticulture department to prevent further spread of the beetle. (HT Photo for representation)

The workshop, attended by 15 participants from across Punjab, aimed to spread technical knowledge about the identification and management of this emerging pest of honey bees.

Makhan Singh Bhullar, director of extension education, PAU, underlined that the unchecked supply of bee colonies into Punjab must be strictly scrutinised by the state horticulture department to prevent further spread of the beetle. He lauded the proactive steps of the apiculture unit in managing the prevailing threat.

Highlighting the pest’s invasive nature, Manmeet Brar Bhullar, head, department of entomology, explained that the small hive beetle has a long flight range and spreads rapidly due to colony migration and inter-state trading of infested colonies.

Providing detailed technical inputs, Jaspal Singh, principal entomologist and unit incharge of ICAR’s AICRP (HB&P), explained the morphological features crucial for its correct identification and suggested preventive measures to minimise infestation.

Jagdeep Singh, horticulture development officer and nodal officer (beekeeping), informed that the state government is formulating strategies to curb its attack. The workshop concluded with a practical session led by Amit Choudhary and Bharathi Mohindru, where participants learned hands-on techniques to identify the pest effectively.

Workshop guides 50 parents on raising confident, self-reliant kids

The department of human development and family studies, college of community science, PAU, organised a workshop on ‘Raising Self-Reliant Kids’ for parents of children enrolled in its laboratory day care centre, nursery school, and after school care programme. The programme aimed at promoting awareness about effective parenting in today’s fast-changing times.

Held under the guidance of Seema Sharma, head of the department, the workshop drew nearly 50 parents and faculty members. She stressed the importance of adopting new parenting approaches to meet modern-day challenges.

The resource person, Neha Lakhanpal, a certified psychologist and licenced special educator, engaged the audience in an interactive session. Sharing insights from her professional experience and her journey as a mother, she offered practical strategies for handling children aged 2 to 6 years. From managing everyday challenges to encouraging confidence and independence, her advice struck a chord with parents.