Ludhiana: Ahead of bypoll, Bharat Bhushan Ashu calls on Rahul Gandhi

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 23, 2025 06:08 AM IST

After meeting Rahul Gandhi, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief, two-time MLA Ashu said ‘winds of change’ were rising from the poll-bound constituency and will sweep Punjab by 2027

As the Ludhiana West by-election closes in, former Punjab minister and state Congress working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu on Saturday called on Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

Former Punjab minister and state Congress working president, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, is among the front-runners from the Congress for a ticket from Ludhiana West. (HT Photo)
After meeting Rahul Gandhi, who is the All India Congress Committee (AICC) chief, two-time MLA Ashu said ‘winds of change’ were rising from the poll-bound constituency and will sweep Punjab by 2027.

Ashu is among the front-runners from the Congress for a ticket from Ludhiana West.

The bypoll was necessitated after the death on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi on January 11.

The AAP has already named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate.

Hitting out at the AAP government, Ashu said the struggle is bigger than an election and is about saving Punjab from becoming a mere ‘tool for AAP’s Delhi politics’.

Ashu said Punjab is at a crossroads is witnessing a complete breakdown of governance.

“Law and order has collapsed, gangsters are on the rise and the business community is being driven out due to uncertainty and misgovernance,” he said, adding that the people of the state are ‘confused’ about who is running the state, chief minister Bhagwant Mann or AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal?

