Ludhiana: Aides of LIP candidate booked for assaulting advocate

A close relative of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) candidate contesting from Ludhiana East constituency, along with his father and aides, have been booked for allegedly assaulting an advocate who was organising meetings for Congress MLA and candidate Sanjay Talwar.

The complainant, Manveer Gill, a former president of the legal cell of LIP who has now switched over to the Congress, said the accused pelted him with stones and damaged a vehicle belonging to his neighbour.

On his complaint, the Division Number 7 police have registered an FIR against Harjap Gill, a close aide of LIP candidate Gurjodh Gill, and his father.

Manveer said that on Tuesday when the police had detained LIP chief and MLA Simarjit Singh Bains, he was busy with the legalities for his release as Bains is an old friend.

After Bains was released, he set out for home. “When I was returning home, Harjap and his aides tried to intercept me, but I managed to dodge them and reach home. But they followed me home and tried to assault me. When I raised the alarm, my neighbours came out of their houses to help me. On seeing them, the accused fled, but later returned and pelted us with stones,” said Manveer.

“Though we escaped unhurt, the vehicle of one of my neighbours was damaged,” he added.

The accused also threatened me against holding meeting for Sanjay Talwar in the area.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 160 (punishment for committing affray), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, and a hunt launched for their arrest.