Ludhiana | AIG STF, constable receive DGP disc for recovery of crystal meth

Assistant inspector general (AIG) of police of special task force (STF) Snehdeep Sharma and constable Lakhwinder Singh have received DGP disc for the recovery of 30 kg ice drugs (crytal methamphetamine) in Ludhiana.

Director general of police (DGP, STF) Harpreet Singh Sandhu had recommended the award for both of the officials.

The STF had recovered 30 kg ice drugs (amphetamine) from a gang, which operated from Ludhiana, in July this year. It is stated to be the biggest recovery of ice drugs so far in Punjab.

Constable Lakhwinder Singh gets his first DGP commendation disc, while the AIG got the DGP disc for the fourth time. The AIG has already received Gallantry medal and Meritorious Service medal for his services.