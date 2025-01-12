Ludhiana: Alleging admn apathy, panic-stricken residents form groups to catch stray dogs

Accusing the authorities concerned of turning a blind eye, residents of Hasanpur village in Mullanpur Dakha declared a battle at their own level against the rising threat after two boys were killed by a pack of stray dogs in separate attacks within a week. On Sunday, the villagers formed groups to capture the aggressive dogs and issued a stern warning to authorities, stating they would release the captured dogs into the Mini Secretariat if no action was taken to resolve the issue. Hasanpur village residents out to catch stray dogs in Ludhiana on Sunday. (Manish/HT)

The villagers allege that the problem escalated after the government imposed a ban on keeping fractious Pitbull dogs as pets. This led many dog owners to abandon their pets on the outskirts of villages, leaving these aggressive dogs to fend for themselves. The abandoned dogs have since formed packs and become a significant threat to public safety, with multiple attacks reported recently.

“The authorities have ignored our pleas. We are now living in constant fear. If no action is taken, we will unleash these dogs at the Mini Secretariat to highlight our plight,” said Jagrup Singh, a member of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Dakonda).

“We blocked the traffic at the Ludhiana-Ferozepur road near Hasanpur village after a pack of dogs mauled an 11-year-old son of a farmer on Saturday. Police officials pacified the protesters and promised action but to no avail. The pack of fractious dogs attacked another child near Baddowal, but the alert villagers rescued him,” he added.

He added that the villagers were not trained enough to catch the dogs and the authorities provided no help. They cannot sit at home waiting for another such incident to happen.

Panchayat member Harjeet Singh stated that villagers were particularly concerned about the unchecked abandonment of Pitbull dogs, known for their aggressive nature. These dogs were bred and trained as pets, but after the ban, owners left them here. They are now attacking people.

“Repulsing the dogs is not a solution to the problem as the dogs would shift to other villages and attack people there. If the authorities did not bring any relief to us, we will be forced to catch and cull the dogs,” he added.

Despite repeated calls and text messages, deputy commissioner Jitendra Jorwal and additional deputy commissioner (ADC, Jagraon) Kulpreet Singh didn’t respond.

A pack of stray dogs mauled an 11-year-old boy, Harsukhpreet Singh, to death at Hasanpur village of Mullanpur Dakha in Ludhiana on Saturday morning. This is the second such incident in the village this week as the dogs had mauled 10-year-old Arjun Kumar to death on January 5.

The Punjab state human rights commission (PSHRC) has already taken a suo motu cognisance of the incident. Chairperson Justice Sant Parkash called for a report from the Ludhiana municipal corporation commissioner and the deputy commissioner. The report is to be submitted a week before the next hearing on March 4.

Taking to X, Union minister of state for railways and food processing Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned inaction by officials concerned. “If you do not take immediate measures to control this menace, I will be forced to take action against those evading duty,” added.