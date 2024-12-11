Ludhiana: American scientist promotes ‘tailored’ nutrition at PAU

A session aimed at promoting healthy eating habits was held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Tuesday as the department of food science and technology hosted Talwinder Singh Kahlon, senior research scientist at the USDA agricultural research service and a distinguished expert from the American Heart Association. Punjab Agricultural University. (HT File)

Kahlon, an alumnus of PAU, presented his findings on low-calorie, gluten-free, and specialty foods urging people to introduce super grains and whole grains into everyday diets for maintaining heart health and combating lifestyle diseases.

The session attracted both undergraduate and postgraduate students from the university, providing them with an opportunity to engage in an interactive discussion on therapeutic foods.

Kahlon, whose work is rooted in the US department of agriculture’s cutting-edge research, explained how phytonutrients in whole grains contribute to disease prevention and overall health.

Highlighting the increasing global concern over lifestyle-related diseases, Kahlon shared novel approaches to creating value-added food products that are not only nutritious but also beneficial for heart health. He stressed the importance of consuming foods that are rich in antioxidants and fiber, while also promoting gluten-free options for individuals with dietary restrictions.

During the session, Kahlon presented actionable strategies for managing common lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and hypertension through the adoption of scientifically-backed dietary practices.

“The future of food science lies in developing foods that not only cater to the taste buds but also support long-term health. It is essential to harness the power of natural ingredients, especially grains that offer superior nutritional value,” Kahlon said.

The event was well-received by PAU students, who expressed enthusiasm about the practical applications of Kahlon’s research in the field of food technology.