Ludhiana: Amid farmer protests, police extends ban on rallies, marches

Amid protests by various farmers and trade unions, the deputy commissioner of police (DCP, city-cum-headquarters) Suhail Qasim Mir have extended the ban on carrying weapons, inflammable liquids and sharp-edged weapons in public. According to the orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Saturday, ban on protests, rallies and marches have also been extended. (HT File Photo)

According to the orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Saturday, ban on protests, rallies and marches have also been extended.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said that GLADA ground at sector 39-A at Chandigarh road has been designated place for holding protests, rallies and marches. He also added that people will have to take prior permission from the police to hold protests, rallies or marches.

The orders will remain in effect for the next two months.

Keep records of guests

All paying guests, accommodation owners and vacation rental companies have been directed to keep details of their guests. The step has been taken to keep a tab on the criminals hiding in the city.

The DCP said that as Ludhiana is an industrial city, many people from other states come here for work and education. Many people live in paying guest accommodations and vacation rental accommodations.

He said that many criminals wanted by police in other states hide in the city and work as labourers and domestic helps. In many cases, the accused harmed the employers in an attempt to rob. To avoid such incidents, he ordered the paying guest accommodation owners and vacation rental companies to provide details of the occupants with their pictures and other details to the police station concerned.

He said that police will take stern action against violators.

Ban on sale and storage of plastic kite strings extended

The DCP extended a ban on sale and storage of plastic kite strings.

According to the DCP, the plastic kite string is harmful for birds, animals as well as human beings, as several cases were reported in the city when commuters suffered injuries after getting entangled in plastic kite string.

The DCP added that the police will lodge FIR under section 188 of the IPC, section 5 of Environment Protection Act and other relevant sections against the violators. The orders will remain effective for the next two months.

Get police verification of school van staff

Prioritising safety and security of schoolchildren, the DCP has ordered all schools to deposit their list of staff, including drivers and conductors of school buses, with their pictures to the police station concerned.

Apart from this, the official has also ordered educational institutions, factories and other establishments to deposit records of gardeners, drivers, watchmen and other employees, who live on their premises.

No tinted glass on vehicles

The DCP has extended the ban on the use of tinted glasses on vehicles. The police commissioner said that it has come to his notice that many persons have pasted black films on the windowpanes of their vehicles and that the vehicle may be used for criminal activities. The ban will remain in effect for the next two months.

Report vehicles parked for over a week

Any vehicle remaining stationed at any parking lot for over seven days must be notified to the police, parking lot contractors of the city were told on Saturday.

The contractors were also asked to maintain a record of vehicle numbers and mobile numbers of the drivers. Concealing any information will invite police action.

The DCP asked the parking lot contractors and their employees to keep a record of all visitors and report vehicles not being picked up for over a week.