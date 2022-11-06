Ludhiana | Amid stubble trouble, burning of trash aggravates pollution problem

At a time when the city’s air quality is on a downward spiral, owing to stubble burning in the state, municipal sweepers and waste collectors in Ludhiana are adding to the trouble by setting trash on fire.

Instead of taking garbage to the designated dump sites, the sweepers can been seen setting waste, including polythene, plastic bottles and other plastic materials, afire which leads to the release of harmful fumes in the air.

Smoke can be seen emanating from garbage mounds in different parts of the city during early morning hours, causing breathing issues to residents and commuters. This illegal practice goes on unabated and unchecked with no action being taken by municipal corporation (MC) authorities.

Highlighting the issue, residents termed the situation alarming as the rising pollution levels are already causing respiratory diseases among the public, especially children.

Gulshan Kumar, a resident of Salem Tabri, said, “Every day, we see the residue of burnt garbage on road sides. The foul smell and pollution causes a great deal of irritation. Even after repeated requests to stop the practice, the sweepers do not pay heed.”

Gurdeep Ahuja, a resident of Karampura, said, “School-going children are the worst affected by this. Instead of transporting trash to a designated place where it can be disposed of suitably, the authorities and staff are washing their hands of their responsibility.”

Jaskirat Singh, an environmentalist and a member of NGO-Naroa Punjab Manch, said, “The city’s waste management needs an overhaul. Burning of plastic waste exposes residents to many poisonous gases which can cause serious illnesses, including cancer. Before the assembly elections, a three-month long campaign was launched by NGOs to highlight mismanagement of solid waste in the city, but no concrete action has been taken by the authorities till now.”

MC health official Vipal Malhotra said, “We have instructed the sanitation staff to not burn the trash. Those who continue the practice will face action.”

“Residents can complain to the department if they catch any sweeper burning waste on the streets,” he added.