Ludhiana | Another aide of Anil Arora behind bars for hurting religious sentiments, 9 arrests so far

Ludhiana Yet another aide of Anil Arora, who is wanted for hurting the religious sentiments of the Sikhs, was arrested on Monday, taking the count of arrestees in the case to nine.

The accused, Sanjiv Sharma of Jalandhar, is a close associate of Vasu Syal, another key accused. Police say Sharma was aware of the objectionable audio clip, in which the voice of Anil Arora and another accused Vasu Syal can be heard.

Commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said Sharma had been arrested on the basis of the information provided by Vasu Syal of Zira, Ferozepur. Sharma had lent Syal ₹20,000 and helped him evade arrest by arranging his stay at different places outside Punjab.

Arora and his accomplices have been booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code.

Bhullar added that the police had received vital information regarding Anil Arora’s whereabouts during the interrogation and the police were very close to arresting him. Various teams of police led by additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, detective) Jagatpreet Singh, special branch in-charge inspector Beant Juneja, CIA staff in-charge sub-inspector Harminder Singh.