Ludhiana: Armed men attack two brothers in Sarinh

Two brothers were brutally attacked after a group of assailants allegedly forced their way into their house in Sarinh village of Ludhiana on Sunday evening. One of the victims had his ear partially severed, while the other suffered a fractured arm. Both are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The assailants allegedly returned armed with weapons and barged into the house. (HT File)

According to police, the attack stemmed from an old rivalry. Complainant Harjit Singh told investigators that around 7.30 pm on Sunday, the accused first assaulted his brother Harpal Singh outside their house. Harjit intervened and managed to pull his brother away from the attackers, after which both went inside their home.

However, the assailants allegedly returned armed with weapons and barged into the house. Harjit stated that the same group had attacked Harpal during Diwali last year, following which a police case had been registered. He alleged that the fresh assault was carried out to pressure them into withdrawing that earlier case.

Harjit further alleged that one of the attackers struck him with a kirpan, severing part of his left ear and causing a deep wound to his right arm. In the same incident, Harpal’s arm was fractured due to repeated blows.

Both injured men were rushed to CMC Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. On the basis of Harjit Singh’s statement, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.

The accused named in the FIR include Shamshere Singh, Makhan Singh, Amrik Singh son, Kala Singh, Jatinder Singh and Harjapreet Singh, all residents of Sarinh village.

ASI Jarnail Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Sections 115 (2) ,118(1), 333, 191(3) and 190 of the BNS was registered against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.