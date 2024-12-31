Ludhiana: Armed men rob city resident of car in Rajguru Nagar

Unidentified robbers took away a car at gunpoint near the Rajguru Nagar T-point Monday night. This is the second such incident reported in the past 10 days in the city. According to the Sarabha Nagar police, CCTV footage from nearby areas is being checked.

The victim, Aman Sharma, a resident of Jammu Colony and a supervisor at a liquor company, told the police that he along with his two friends was heading towards Sunet village when he noticed low air pressure in one of his tyres. Stopping to inspect, they discovered a flat tyre and began preparing to replace it.

According to Inspector Neeraj Chaudhary, station house officer (SHO) at the Sarabha Nagar police station, Aman was accompanied by his friends — a woman and a man, who works as a chef in a restaurant in South City. They had picked up the chef and were en route to drop him at home. Around 2:30 am, as they worked to change the tyre, a group of five unidentified men arrived in a car.

Three of them exited the vehicle, brandished a gun and threatened the trio before making off with Aman’s Maruti Swift. The victim’s mobile phone, left inside the car, was also taken away.

Following the incident, Aman immediately contacted the police. Based on his complaint, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered a case under Section 310 (dacoity) of the BNS Act and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act against the unidentified accused.

Inspector Chaudhary confirmed that multiple CCTV cameras were installed in the vicinity of the crime scene. “We are analysing the footage to identify and track the accused,” he stated, adding that efforts were underway to recover the stolen vehicle and apprehend the miscreants.

Earlier on December 20, a Dugri resident tutor lost his Hyundai Verna car to armed robbers who intercepted him with their Toyota Etios car at busy Pakhowal Road before the Municipal Corporation polls when the police claimed to beef up security in the city.