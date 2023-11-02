Ludhiana: Armyman killed at wedding function, three held

An armyman was killed following a spat at a relatives’ wedding in Phullanwal village and three persons have been arrested in connection with the crime, police said on Thursday. HT Image

The Sadar police also recovered two sharp-edged weapons used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Balvir Singh alias Rinku, his brother Abhi Sandhu alias Amit Kumar, and their mother Harjinder Kaur- all residents of Phullanwal village.

The victim Malkit Singh, 31, who is from Akalgarh village in Sudhar, was serving as a sepoy in the 10 Sikh Light Infantry in Fatehgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He had returned home for a month-long leave on October 31.

The incident happened late Wednesday evening when the deceased along with her wife, 8-month-old daughter and parents, went to attend a relatives’ ‘jaago’ ceremony in Phullanwal village on November 1, a day prior to the wedding ceremony.

According to the victim’s wife Amandeep Kaur, who filed the complaint, they were attending the ‘jaago’ ceremony of her uncle’s son’s when the three accused, Balvir and Abhi, who are neighbours of her uncle, started behaving inappropriately while dancing. She said that the duo were in an inebriated condition.

When she objected to their behavior, the suspects began threatening her husband. Later, when she and her husband stepped out of the house to answer a phone call, the suspects followed them with sharp-edged weapons and attacked her husband and stabbed him with sharp-edged weapons.

Malkit was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Suhail Qasim Mir claimed that based on the complaint of the deceased’s wife, the police reached the spot and after a thorough investigation, the three accused were apprehended, and the weapons used in the crime recovered.

Station house officer (SHO) Sadar Gurpreet Singh said, “Accused have been arrested near Jawadi Road and a car and sharp-edged weapons used in the crime were recovered from them. Murder case has been registered against the accused.”

