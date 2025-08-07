Ludhiana: Around 500 kg spurious khoya, sweets seized

Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the local health department seized around 500 kg of adulterated khoya along with large quantities of “soan papdi” and “rasgulla” from a bus near the Bus Stand here on Wednesday. The bus from Rajasthan was en route to deliver these milk-based products and sweets to various establishments in Ludhiana. Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the local health department seized around 500 kg of adulterated khoya along with large quantities of “soan papdi” and “rasgulla” from a bus near the Bus Stand here on Wednesday. The bus from Rajasthan was en route to deliver these milk-based products and sweets to various establishments in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Officials from the department, under the supervision of district health officer Dr Amarjit Kaur, carried out the operation. The team inspected the vehicle and found the products stored in conditions that raised concerns about their quality and safety for public consumption.

“We received credible information regarding the transportation of substandard and potentially unsafe food items from Rajasthan to Ludhiana. Our team acted swiftly and seized the entire consignment before it could be distributed for public sale during the festival season. Ensuring the health and safety of our residents is our top priority,” said Dr Amarjit Kaur.

The seized khoya and sweets were intended for supply to local sweet shops and eateries. Samples of the recovered items have been sent for laboratory analysis to determine their quality and to check for any contamination or adulteration.

The health department has intensified its vigilance in and around Ludhiana, especially with the increase in demand for sweets and dairy products during festivals. DHO Kaur said that strict action will be taken against any individuals or businesses found involved in the distribution or sale of unsafe food.

The health department urged all food business operators to adhere strictly to food safety guidelines and purchase supplies only from verified and licenced sources. They also requested the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious or unhygienic food items to the authorities.