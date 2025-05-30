Ludhiana: ASI shoots friend dead with licensed gun, held

The Moti Nagar police have arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Bua Singh, posted at Kailash Police Post, for allegedly killing his 42-year-old friend Gurjinder Singh, also known as Gora, using his licensed revolver. Gurjinder had been missing for the past 44 days. Accused ASI Bua Singh in police custody. (HT Photo)

The shocking revelation came on Wednesday when Morinda police identified Gurjinder’s photo and informed Ludhiana police that they had recovered an unidentified body from the canal over a month ago and cremated it after no one came forward to claim it. The family later confirmed the body belonged to Gurjinder.

Following the identification, Gurjinder’s family staged a protest outside the Moti Nagar police station, demanding immediate action against ASI Bua Singh and his accomplices.

Inspector Amritpal Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Moti Nagar police station, said ASI Bua Singh was arrested on Thursday and a murder case was registered against him. Two other suspects, believed to be his accomplices, are currently on the run.

According to the family, Gurjinder was last seen on April 16 when ASI Bua Singh and two others came to his house and took him along, saying they were going out to drink. Gurjinder never returned home. The family later lodged a complaint on April 21, and an FIR was registered against unidentified persons for keeping Gurjinder at an unknown location.

The SHO said that police had circulated Gurjinder’s photo in neighbouring districts. Eventually, Morinda police confirmed that the body they recovered from the canal matched Gurjinder’s description. The body had been cremated as unclaimed after an autopsy was conducted.

Initial investigation revealed that Gurjinder was shot with ASI Bua Singh’s licensed revolver. The car used to transport the body also belonged to the ASI.

Inspector Amritpal said that the motive behind the murder is still unknown, and further questioning of the ASI is ongoing. The court remanded him in a three-day police custody.

A manhunt has been launched for the arrest of the two other accused in the case.