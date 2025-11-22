Ludhiana: ASMITA League: Amjot Kaur bags gold in sprint, long jump

Amjot Kaur stole the spotlight at the Guru Nanak Stadium on Friday, clinching two gold medals in the U-16 60m sprint and long jump as Ludhiana hosted the ASMITA League, a nationwide initiative jointly launched by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). A player in action during the ASMITA League at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday. (Manish/HT)

The event aims to boost female participation in sports, identify grassroots talent and strengthen athletics at the district level.

In Ludhiana, the league was held for girls in the Under-14 and Under-16 age categories under the supervision of the District Athletics Association and District Sports Office. Among the dignitaries present were Satvir Singh Atwal, president of the State and District Athletics Association; Prem Singh, general secretary; Raminder Singh Sangowal, chairman of the District Athletics Association; Dronacharya Awardee Sukhdev Singh Pannu; technical expert Bhupinder Singh; athletics coaches Sanjiv Sharma and Bhupinderjit Singh Bhola; and sarpanch Lovepreet Singh, along with Sukhwinder Kaur from the District Sports Office.

In the U-16 category, Amjot Kaur produced a brilliant run in the 60m sprint to claim first place, followed by Jasnaaz Kaur and Husandeep Kaur. The 600m race saw a fierce finish, with Simran Kaur securing gold, while Ravneet Kaur and Narois Sohi took the next positions.

Amjot Kaur added a second gold medal in the long jump, with Simranjot Kaur and Ravneet Kaur completing the podium. The high jump final witnessed Simranpreet Kaur take the top spot, ahead of Parneet Kaur and Mehakpreet Kaur.

In shot put, Tanreet Kaur showcased her strength to win gold, while Jasnaaz Kaur and Snehpreet Kaur finished second and third. Husandeep Kaur dominated the javelin throw, leaving Simranjot Kaur and Mehakpreet Kaur behind, and in discus throw, Livleen Kaur Boparai emerged champion, followed by Navleen Kaur and Tanreet Kaur.

The Under-14 triathlon events were equally competitive and inspiring.

In Triathlon A, Jasleen Kaur claimed first place, with Heena and Japleen Kaur following. Manroop Kaur topped Triathlon B, while Ramanjot Kaur and Gurleen Kaur finished second and third. Triathlon C concluded with Adib Kaur securing the gold, with Anshika Mehra and Harreet Kaur securing the second and third spots, respectively.