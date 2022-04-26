Ludhiana assault case: Victim’s kin protest, allege police bias
Alleging police of favouring an accused, a Gautam Colony family staged a protest at office of commissioner of police (CP) on Monday.
The family alleged that though the police had lodged an FIR against the accused but they had imposed weaker sections and also pressurized them for a compromise.
Commissioner of police, Kaustubh Sharma, ordered the police to take action within three days.
A woman member of the family, who suffered a fracture in her skull bone, is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, and has already undergone three surgeries.
Daughter of the injured woman said on April 21, their neighbours had indulged in a scuffle with her uncle, adding that when her father and mother intervened in the matter, the accused thrashed them too. The accused assaulted her mother with a sharp-edged weapon and also bludgeoned her with a brick. The accused tore her clothes and also molested her, she alleged.
“The police did not take action against the accused. We approached the CP to get the FIR lodged on April 23. The police imposed weaker sections in the FIR to favour the accused. The accused had attempted murder on my mother but the police added section of a minor scuffle only,” she said.
The Tibba police had booked accused Dharampal, his sons Harwinder Singh, Gurwinder Singh and daughter Bhinder, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code.
Inspector Ranvir Singh, station house officer at Tibba police station, said the medical report of the injured woman has been not received yet. The police will take appropriate action according to the medical report, he added.
Book on inspirational story of former IPS officer BS Bedi unveiled
A book titled “A Life Uncommon – B.S. Bedi” was unveiled at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday. Authored by Preeti Singh, who is also former IPS BS Bedi's daughter, the book is based on BS Bedi's life's journey. The book narrates Bedi's experience of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities as Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.
Covid vaccination: Haryana to administer third dose free of cost
The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster dose free of cost. The central government had decided that adults, in the 18-59 age group, will have to pay for the booster dose. An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided that eligible beneficiaries will get the booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.
Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls. Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters.
Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls. Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model.
Gold worth ₹48 lakh recovered from two passengers at Varanasi airport
Custom officials recovered gold worth ₹48 lakh from two passengers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday. The passengers brought the gold from Sharjah by hiding it in their shoes, said the officials. The officials said that on suspicion, two passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were checked. Officials said that passenger Krishna Kumar of Patna had made a special box in his shoes.
