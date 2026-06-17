Ludhiana: Auto driver, 3 aides booked for stealing gold from trader’s family

An auto-rickshaw driver and his three aides have been booked for allegedly stealing nearly 60 grams of gold jewellery from a hosiery trader’s family after they hired the vehicle from Ludhiana railway station. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, investigating officer ASI Somnath said. (HT File)

The FIR was registered by the Division Number 1 police on Monday, nearly three weeks after the incident, which took place on May 24.

According to the complaint, Sunil Sahni, 32, a resident of Basti Jodhewal who runs a small hosiery business, arrived at Ludhiana railway station with his wife and children from Uttar Pradesh and hired an auto-rickshaw around 6.30 am to return home.

Sahni alleged that when the vehicle reached Mata Rani Chowk near the municipal corporation’s zone A office, three men boarded the auto-rickshaw and remained engaged in conversation with the driver throughout the journey. After reaching home, the family found the lock of one of their travel bags broken and discovered that a packet containing around 60 grams of gold jewellery was missing. The complainant alleged that the accused stole the jewellery while crowding the vehicle and diverting the family’s attention. Sahni said he informed the police immediately and later identified the registration number of the auto-rickshaw after examining CCTV footage, which he shared with investigators.

Investigating officer ASI Somnath said police verified the allegations and examined CCTV footages before registering an FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 3(5) (common intention) of the BNS. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, he said.