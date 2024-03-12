Ludhiana: Auto drivers discuss issues during meet with traffic cops

Auto-rickshaw drivers, represented by the Auto Rickshaw Workers Federation, convened a meeting with the officials of traffic police at a local bus stand in Ludhiana on Tuesday to address their longstanding grievances. HT Image

Satish Arora, the president of the federation, highlighted their concerns, stating that while they comply with government regulations regarding driver attire and vehicle markings, they vehemently oppose the ban on diesel autos. Arora emphasised that many autos with a 15-year validity period have the right to operate, and they are also advocating for designated yellow lanes in the city to ease traffic congestion.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Since 2017, numerous auto-rickshaw drivers have faced challenges in obtaining driving licenses, with the transport authority’s software failing to register their details. Consequently, these drivers are slapped with hefty fines for driving without licenses, amounting to millions of rupees in penalties. Moreover, the Supreme Court’s directive to conduct tab-based tests for illiterate individuals has exacerbated their plight.

In response to these issues, auto-rickshaw drivers are urging the government to provide relief measures, including tax reductions and improved parking facilities. They are also calling for special camps to expedite their documentation processes.

Members of the federation have engaged in discussions with traffic police officials to address their concerns regarding yellow lane allocation and to halt the issuance of fines against auto rickshaws.

ACP traffic Charanjiv Lamba assured the federation that their memorandum has been received, and relevant issues raised by the union members will be considered. He clarified that there are no immediate plans to intensify enforcement actions against auto drivers after August 15. Instead, authorities have emphasised the implementation of regulations related to driver attire and proper name plates on vehicles.