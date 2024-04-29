Ludhiana: Autopsy of labourer found dead at friend’s home points to murder

A 30-year-old labourer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a one-room rented accommodation of his friend on Sunday. Both wrists of the man were slit and he had strangulation marks on his neck. The doctors who conducted a postmortem confirmed that he died of strangulation. The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 30, of Daba. (HT File Photo)

The victim has been identified as Ajay Kumar, 30, of Daba. He was living in the rented accommodation of one of his friends in Sherpur for the past two weeks following a dispute with his wife, Pinky.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to locals, Ajay had not come out of the room since Saturday. On Sunday, when they went to see him, they found the body and informed the police.

Moti Nagar station-house officer (SHO) inspector Baljit Singh said that Ajay was living alone as his friend had gone out of station.

The SHO added that both wrists of the man were slit. They have not received the postmortem report yet and police will lodge a first-information report (FIR) after getting it.