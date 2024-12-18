Ludhiana: Autorickshaw catches fire, narrow escape for driver

A moving tempo caught fire after an explosion in its battery near Gill Chowk on Wednesday morning. The driver had a narrow escape. A massive fire broke out in an auto on Gill Chowk flyover in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle’s battery suddenly exploded, sparking a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the tempo. The driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Gill Chowk flyover, where the tempo was in transit when the explosion happened. The fire destroyed the vehicle completely.

Before firefighters doused the flames, local bystanders made unsuccessful attempts to control the fire using nearby water sources. The incident caused significant disruption to traffic on the busy flyover, leading to a long jam as vehicles were forced to wait while the fire was brought under control.