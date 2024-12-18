Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ludhiana: Autorickshaw catches fire, narrow escape for driver

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 18, 2024 10:33 PM IST

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle’s battery suddenly exploded, sparking a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the tempo; the driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle

A moving tempo caught fire after an explosion in its battery near Gill Chowk on Wednesday morning. The driver had a narrow escape.

A massive fire broke out in an auto on Gill Chowk flyover in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
A massive fire broke out in an auto on Gill Chowk flyover in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Eyewitnesses reported that the vehicle’s battery suddenly exploded, sparking a massive fire that rapidly engulfed the tempo. The driver immediately jumped out of the vehicle.

The incident occurred on the Gill Chowk flyover, where the tempo was in transit when the explosion happened. The fire destroyed the vehicle completely.

Before firefighters doused the flames, local bystanders made unsuccessful attempts to control the fire using nearby water sources. The incident caused significant disruption to traffic on the busy flyover, leading to a long jam as vehicles were forced to wait while the fire was brought under control.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On