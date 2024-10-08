Ludhiana: Bakery on Tajpur Road found using rotten eggs

A bakery on Tajpur Road was allegedly found using rotten eggs to make fruit cake in unhygienic conditions, health department officials said. The health department team raided two other bakeries on Tibba Road and Tajpur Road in Ludhiana, and issued challans for lack of hygiene. (HT Photo)

They said the health department team found four quintals of rotten eggs and fruit cake during the raid, and destroyed them on the spot.

This comes as the department has upped efforts checking ahead of the festive season.

The team fined the bakery owner and collected three samples of the eggs and fruit cake in question, which were sent to a government laboratory in Kharar for further investigation.

District health officer Dr Amarjit Kaur led the team.

Divulging details about the raid, DHO Kaur said that on Tuesday morning, she got a complaint that Nagina Bakery was making fruit cake with rotten eggs in unhygienic conditions. In the videos from the raid shared by the local health department, the bakery owner, Noor ul Islam, can be heard saying that he brought broken eggs from multiple places as they are cheaper. HT could not independently verify the veracity of the video.

At least 50 boxes of fruit cakes were prepared and packed in boxes at the bakery, set to be shipped off to multiple districts.

Dr Kaur said the action was taken under the Food Safety Act. She added that further action will be taken after reports come from the lab. The team raided two other bakeries on Tibba Road and Tajpur Road, and issued challans for lack of hygiene. Samples were taken from here and sent for testing. Dr Kaur warned of strict action against those flouting norms.

