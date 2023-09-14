Ludhiana: Banker booked for embezzling 5.79 lakh

The Hathur police have lodged an FIR against a banker for allegedly embezzling ₹5.79 lakh.

The Hathur police have lodged an FIR against a banker for allegedly embezzling ₹ 5.79 lakh. (ht file)

The FIR has been file on the statement of Satvir Singh, zonal manager of Punjab and Sind Bank against Sumit Aggarwal of Kuchha Malak road of Jagraon, who works in the same bank and is originally from West Bengal.

The complainant stated that he found out that there is a difference of ₹5.79 lakh in the balance in the Chakar village branch on September 12. He along with his assistant went to the branch to check and found that the closing balance in the branch should be ₹7.10 lakh, but the balance left with the branch was only ₹1.31 lakh.

Giving details of the transactions on September 12, the opening balance of the branch was ₹8.25 lakh. The customers had deposited ₹2.75 lakh, while total withdrawal was ₹3.89 lakh. He added that Aggarwal was responsible for handling the cash and he failed to give satisfactory reply for the difference.

ASI Sulakkhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Hathur Police station. A hunt is on for his arrest.

