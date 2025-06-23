Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Ludhiana: Bathinda trader accuses cops of damaging car

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2025 06:20 AM IST

Gurpinder Singh, a resident of Rampura Phull, Bathinda, said he was in Ludhiana for kidney stone treatment; after parking his car and stepping out for shopping, he returned to find it missing

A Bathinda-based businessman accused Ludhiana traffic police of damaging his Skoda Rapid car during towing and refusing to get it repaired. The incident took place on Sunday when the vehicle was towed from Model Town market for alleged wrong parking.

The businessman alleged that upon reaching the police lines, he found the engine severely damaged with oil leaking. (HT Photo)
The businessman alleged that upon reaching the police lines, he found the engine severely damaged with oil leaking. (HT Photo)

Gurpinder Singh, a resident of Rampura Phull, Bathinda, said he was in Ludhiana for kidney stone treatment. After parking his car and stepping out for shopping, he returned to find it missing. The vehicle had been taken to police lines by the traffic police.

Gurpinder alleged that upon reaching the police lines, he found the engine severely damaged with oil leaking. Instead of taking responsibility, police officials allegedly offered to release the car without a challan. Gurpinder insisted on a challan as a record of the car being in their custody. Though a challan was finally issued, the police refused to bear repair costs from an authorised dealer and instead offered local repairs.

Refusing the offer, Gurpinder said he will pursue legal action.

Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic 2), Gurpreet Singh, said the department is liable to repair any vehicle damaged during towing. He assured the matter will be looked into and action will be taken accordingly.

